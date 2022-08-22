PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Edged by Santa Margarita in Season-Opener

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

Text by Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills’ defense stood up to a Trinity League test on Friday, Aug. 19, but the Stallions offense couldn’t generate enough points, as Santa Margarita took advantage of mistakes to win both teams’ season opener, 18-8, at San Juan Hills High School.

San Juan Hills sophomore quarterback Michael “Butter” Tollefson completed 6 of 12 passes for 83 yards, a touchdown to senior Brayden Bockler, and an interception. Tollefson also ran 15 times for 53 yards.

Junior linebacker Jake Javorsky led the San Juan Hills defensive effort with nine tackles. Javorsky, senior Levi Crider and sophomore Weston Port each had two tackles for loss.

San Juan Hills (0-1) gets back to action on a short week, as the Stallions travel to take on Cypress on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Western High School in Anaheim.

Santa Margarita (1-0) only led 5-0 into the fourth quarter, with a San Juan Hills punt snap bobbled in end zone for a safety in the first quarter and a second-quarter field goal off an interception.

Early in the final frame, Santa Margarita benefitted from another poorly executed punt play, as the snap went over the punter to the 10-yard line. The Eagles ran in the 1-yard touchdown two plays later for an 11-0 lead.

San Juan Hills didn’t go away quietly with a 40-yard screen pass to junior Colton Chase and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bockler. Junior Sullivan Land ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to three points, 11-8, with just under seven minutes remaining.

Santa Margarita iced the game on the ensuing drive, as the Eagles eventually completed a 19-yard touchdown pass for the 18-8 final score.

Santa Margarita quarterback Jaxon Potter completed 13 of 21 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Servite transfer Emmet Mosley caught nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles were also charged with 14 penalties for 125 yards.

