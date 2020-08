Text by Collin Breaux, photos courtesy of Jennifer Smalley and Mike Goulding

The San Juan Hills High School Class of 2020 had a drive-through graduation ceremony on Friday, July 24. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to traditional graduation ceremonies this year.

If you have more San Juan Hills graduation photos and would like to share them here, email City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.