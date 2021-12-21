PHOTOS: Santa Appearance with Rotary Club of SJC

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano

The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano hosted a community event on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Rotary Hut where kids got to meet Santa and enjoy other holiday festivities.

As Rotary Club member John Caldwell explains: “Local families arrived early and were greeted by high school members of the AVID Club or Interact Club from San Juan Hills or Dana Hills high schools. Some of those members were bilingual and invited young guests and their parents to join lawn games and face painting.

Santa arrived at 9 a.m. with toys for all the children. As the families entered the Rotary Scout Hut, Santa was seated in front of the stone fireplace where stockings were hung. One at a time, Santa chatted with each child while the moms and dads took pictures and the elves scurried to pick an appropriate gift, subject to a child’s age and gender. All morning long there were big smiles on well over 400 faces of children, parents, high school volunteers, and Rotarians.”

