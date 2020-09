Text and photos by Collin Breaux

The Shea Center BBQ isn’t happening as usual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean clients, staff and volunteers are going unrecognized.

The annual fundraiser is a week-long celebration this year incorporating digital events. It began on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a drive-thru recognition for clients and volunteers.

Here are some photos from the recognition. Visit sheacenter.org/bbq for more information and to become a sponsor.