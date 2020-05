Photos by Collin Breaux

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center in San Juan Capistrano is normally busy with equestrian activities, but the grounds have been practically empty during the COVID-19 crisis. The Shea Center has transitioned to telehealth during the shutdown, with maintenance work and horse care some of the only activities currently happening at the facility. They have started a fundraising program called Stand With Shea.