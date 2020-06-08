LIVING

PHOTOS: Shea Center Volunteer Drive-Through Celebration

Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Volunteers at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 crisis, but they still received some recognition from a distance on Saturday, June 6.

The Shea Center hosted a drive-through celebration where volunteers passed through the grounds in their vehicles while staff waved and cheered them on. Outstanding volunteers named by the Shea Center are Kris Yellin from Mission Viejo as Rookie Volunteer of The Year, Eva Taufaasau from Rancho Santa Margarita as Youth Volunteer of the Year and Denise Wishney of Capistrano Beach as Volunteer of the Year.

