PHOTOS: St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Downed by Dana Hills in Five Sets

Photos/Text by Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills girls volleyball charged out fast in the decisive fifth set to hold off a St. Margaret’s charge, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25, 15-6, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School.

Dana Hills (1-4) is right back in action after its first win for its next match at home against JSerra on Wednesday, Aug. 24. St. Margaret’s (4-2) next hosts San Juan Hills in an all-San Juan Capistrano match-up on Aug. 31.

Dana Hills dominates the fifth frame to take the match from St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25, 15-6.@dhhs_athletics is right back at it tomorrow at home vs JSerra. @SMESAthletics next hosts San Juan Hills next Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ko2phchhYk — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) August 24, 2022

St. Margaret’s led by as many as six points in the first set, but Dana Hills closed out the set on a 13-2 run to overtake the Tartans, 25-18. In the second set, the Dolphins withstood a 9-0 St. Margaret’s run and came back from six points down again with a 7-0 run to win the set, 25-22.

The Tartans didn’t go away quietly and stormed back to take the third set with an 11-3 run, 25-18. St. Margaret’s then controlled the fourth set from start to finish with a 9-1 run and a 9-2 run for a 25-13 win.

In the tiebreaking fifth set, Dana Hills dominated. The Dolphins sprinted out to a 4-0 lead and eventually a 12-3 lead to cruise to the win, 15-6, and take their first victory of the season.

Dana Hills girls volleyball defeats St. Margaret’s in five sets. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

