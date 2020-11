Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Reata Glen paid tribute to the military veterans living and working at the retirement community on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans displayed memorabilia in the hallways, and a ceremony was held afterward.

Reata Glen resident Chuck Ryerson displays a photo from his military service days. Ryerson served in the Air Force and was a lieutenant colonel.

Eric Lahti served in the Marine Corps and Army National Guard. He works at Reata Glen in plant operations.

Lance Larsen stands in front of a display case containing his memorabilia. Larsen served in the Army and now lives at Reata Glen.

Flags are displayed at Reata Glen on Veterans Day.

Historic military photos are displayed at Reata Glen on Veterans Day.

Military memorabilia is displayed at Reata Glen on Veterans Day.

