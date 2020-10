Text and photos by Collin Breaux

Vote centers opened in San Juan Capistrano and Orange County on Nov. 30 .

The three vote centers, where people can vote in person, in San Juan are at the Reata Park & Event Center, San Juan Capistrano Community Center and La Sala Auditorium.

Vote centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Nov. 2 and open an hour earlier on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters cast their ballots at the Reata Park & Event Center. Photo: Collin Breaux

Election workers direct voters at the Reata Park & Event Center. Photo: Collin Breaux

Voters cast their ballot at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center. Photo: Collin Breaux

Signs direct voters at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center. Photo: Collin Breaux