Plaza Drive Gets New Asphalt

Staff report

The owners of Plaza Del Obispo—a retail center in San Juan Capistrano—are getting around to a long-planned project.

New asphalt will be put in on Plaza Drive, as the private owners want to “present a quality property to the community, neighbors and our tenants,” said Ben Thomson, one of the property owners.

Work will be done on Plaza Drive from March 23-24. Improvements have also recently been made on other areas of Plaza Del Obispo.

“In 1989, we didn’t have the funds to excavate and put down a rock base. The asphalt has not held up well in the ensuing 33 years,” Thomson said in an email. “We did overlays and patching since, though the asphalt lots have extensive cracking and ‘speed bumps’ throughout. All of the asphalt is being replaced with 4+ inches of new asphalt.”

The owners of Plaza Del Obispo have been busy with new asphalt installation for the shopping center. Photo: Courtesy of Ben Thomson

The soil will be mixed with cement, Thomson said. The process is expensive, but the owners “felt it is appropriate since we are planning to own the property in perpetuity,” he said.

The property owners—the Stroscher-Thomson family since 1887—spaced out work on the project to minimize the effect on businesses and neighbors.

“Plaza Drive will be done in halves so that Capistrano Center has access throughout the two days,” Thomson said. “Drivers can park in adjacent lots, including (at) Rite Aid/Starbucks and behind Dollar Tree.”

The San Juan Capistrano community is welcome to visit the property and see the upgrades.

“Let us know what you think,” Thomson said.

