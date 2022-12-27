By C. Jayden Smith

The weeklong search for a missing San Juan Capistrano resident came to an end at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies located the subject’s body along the San Juan Creek.

Shirley Jean Airth, dead at 94, was found in a heavily vegetated creek bed area near the northwest intersection of La Novia Avenue and San Juan Creek Road, said Sgt. Scott Steinle, a public information officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. She was reported as missing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, after she left her home “on foot in an unknown direction,” according to a San Juan Capistrano Police Services social media post.

As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, there has been no indication of foul play.

Steinle said that OCSD informed Airth’s family of the update.

“Our greatest hope was to find her safe and bring her home to her family for the holidays, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” said Steinle. “We’re just glad we’re able to bring resolve to the family.”

An autopsy is pending and an investigation of the case is underway.

We are still looking for Sirley Airth, who goes by the name, “Jean”. Please see this updated photo and video of Jean. We’d like to get her home safely. pic.twitter.com/eQvqHtSdmb — OCSD – San Juan Cap (@OCSDSanJuanCap) December 19, 2022