Post Office Worker Retires After 31 Years of Work

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

After 31 years of working with the U.S. Postal Service, Evie Wiberg has retired. Her last day was Friday, May 29.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Wiberg said. “It’s good not having to get out of bed and being somewhere at a certain time.”

Customers brought her flowers for her last day. Wiberg has been at the San Juan Capistrano post office on Paseo Adelanto for 21 years, and previously a post office in Mission Viejo for 10 years.

Evie Wiberg is ready to focus on her real estate work and write a book after her 31 years with the U.S. Postal Service. Photo: Collin Breaux

“I’ve done everything from supervision to doing box mail, lobby directing, and then counter work,” Wiberg said.

Wiberg will continue focusing on her real estate work now that she’s retired, and she also plans to write a nonfiction book on voting.

“I’d like to see it on the big screen one day,” Wiberg said. “It will have some nice messages in it.”

Wiberg said her time with the Postal Service was a good job that paid the bills.

“When I started, it was a fun job. Everybody wanted this job,” Wiberg said. “It was a good career. You could make decent money.”

Wiberg said she has seen the number of post office workers decline over the years.

“I’ve liked interacting with people and my customers that I’ve gotten to know,” Wiberg said. “I like people, and I like working with people.”

Wiberg’s final message to her coworkers is she was happy to know them, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

“Thanks for all your support and fun memories,” Wiberg said. “As for our faithful customers, thanks for all the beautiful flowers, cards and gifts, and most of all, your patronage.”