Project Developer Removes Vegetation for La Novia Project

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Advanced Real Estate Services has recently removed non-native vegetation along the La Novia Avenue area as part of a private development project that will eventually establish housing and an equestrian facility.

The removal of vegetation is to make way for Distrito La Novia/San Juan Meadows Project, approved by the city in 2010. The 154-acre project will involve the remediation of the former Forster Canyon Landfill, 94 single-family residences, an equestrian facility for up to 500 horses, 130 multi-family units, 75,000 square feet of commercial/retail use and 16,000 square feet of office use, City Manager Ben Siegel said.

The Distrito La Novia portion of the project—multi-family housing, retail, and office space—is located north of La Novia. The San Juan Meadows portion of the project—landfill remediation, single-family homes, and an equestrian facility—is located south of La Novia.

“In February 2020, the project developer, Advanced Real Estate Services, began removing invasive and non-native vegetation on the project site as required by the project’s approved habitat restoration plan,” Siegel said. “Two weeks ago, the project developer informed the City that additional non-native vegetation removal on the project site would begin; that activity has now concluded.”

Grading work on the project site is anticipated to occur sometime later this year.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

