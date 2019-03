By Shawn Raymundo

The development of a proposed memory care facility for senior citizens moved closer to construction as city council on Tuesday, March 19, approved a resolution changing the designation of the planned site from commercial office to assisted living.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, which changed the General Plan Land Use Designation, allowing the developer, Protea Capital Partners, to eventually build the facility on the property. Protea is hoping to begin construction by the end of the year, according to the city.

Protea Capital Partners, a senior living facility developer, has proposed building a 72-bed memory care facility on Avenida Los Cerritos, near the I-5 Freeway and Ortega Highway intersection. The nearly 36,000-square-foot living center is intended to provide mental, social and physical health services to residents who are experiencing a decline in cognitive functions.

In conjunction with the resolution, councilmembers also unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to rezone the property from commercial office use to public and institutional use. The ordinance will go before the council for approval at its next meeting.

According to Assistant City Manager Jacob Green, after the ordinance is adopted, it will go into effect 30 days later.

“The next step is for the applicant to submit plans to the city’s Building and Safety Division to begin the plan check review process, so that the necessary grading and building permits can be issued to allow construction to begin,” he said in an email.