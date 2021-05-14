Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
T-Mobile proposes to modify existing antennas on a building located at 27174 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano, Orange County, CA 93403 (33⁰ 30’ 6.4” N, 117⁰ 39’ 21.4” W). Impact7G, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7g, Inc., Attention Ms. Corrie Metz at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256.
