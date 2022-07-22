Public Welcome to Play Piano in Front of Camino Real Playhouse

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

If you’ve been in downtown San Juan Capistrano lately, you might have noticed a colorful piano in front of Camino Real Playhouse—on El Camino Real, of course.

Turns out, whoever wants to sit down and play it can do so. In fact, that’s the whole idea behind why it’s in such an accessible location.

Camino Real Playhouse Founder Tom Scott invites the public to come play a piano in front of the venue. Photo: Courtesy of Tom Scott

“The piano is one I donated to the Playhouse many years ago. We use it regularly for the melodrama and periodically for other events,” said Tom Scott, Camino Real Playhouse founder and president emeritus. “It was a standard brown color and someone decided to liven it up with the blue and white paint! The sole purpose of setting it outside during the beautiful San Juan summer is to make it available for anyone to play.”

“Some folks will come by with friends, and we’ve even had some group sing-alongs, and some cast members from musicals sing their songs,” Scott added. “It’s just for fun.”

