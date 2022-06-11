Publisher’s Letter: A Note From Fred Swegles

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Barbara Chamberlin

On behalf of my brother, Fred, I wanted to write a brief note of supreme thanks and appreciation to everyone who has reached out to him with cards, emails and messages to express your love, appreciation and support.

It’s truly heartwarming, and he and our entire family can’t thank you enough for sending your thoughts and prayers.

Fred wishes so badly to be able to reply and thank each and every one of you personally, but he has difficulty writing because of his aphasia.

Please keep your well-wishes coming, as Fred really lights up whenever we read your cards and emails to him.

As you all know, my brother is a humble guy who has always shirked the spotlight, so it’s not easy for him to be the subject of such an outpouring of love and appreciation.

So, from Fred, and his entire family, thank you.

To contact Fred:

Send cards to: Fred Swegles, c/o San Clemente Times, 34932 Calle Del Sol, Ste B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624

Send emails to: Fred Swegles, fswegles@gmail.com

To arrange a visit, please email Barbara at bchamberlinsc@gmail.com

