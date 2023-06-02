By PFM Publisher and Founder Norb Garrett
Let the celebrations begin!
Picket Fence Media has won 10 coveted California Journalism Awards from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) for our editorial efforts in 2022, including our first-ever “General Excellence” award in print for Dana Point Times.
To be recognized as the best newspaper in California at its circulation level is an amazing accomplishment, and fitting that this is our 15th anniversary publishing the DP Times.
I’m also super proud of the diversity of awards we won for writing, photography, design and digital. Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh led the charge with three individual awards, Shawn Raymundo won two, and Breeana Greenberg, Collin Breaux and Jayden Smith each won one.
Huge congrats also go to freelance photographer Alan Gibby, who earned a well-deserved award for sports photography.
Congrats, too, to the rest of our editorial team who were equally instrumental in helping us earn these awards: Copy Editor Randy Youngman, Graphic Designer Chelsie Rex and Special Projects Art Director Jasmine Smith.
Here’s a complete list of our winning entries:
2022 CNPA California Journalism Awards
- General Excellence
- First Place, Dana Point Times (Weeklies 4.3K-11K)
- Enterprise News Story or Series
- First Place, Zach Cavanagh—”Summer of Golf,” San Clemente Times (Weeklies 11K-25K)
- Sports Action Photo
- Second Place, Zach Cavanagh—SCHS Baseball, SC Times (Weeklies 11K-25K)
- Third Place, Alan Gibby—DHHS Football, DP Times (Weeklies 4.3K-11K)
- Sports Feature Story
- Third Place, Zach Cavanagh—”Last Triton Standing,” SC Times (Weeklies 11k-25K)
- Photo Story/Essay
- Third Place, Shawn Raymundo—Office Chair Races, SC Times (Weeklies 11K+)
- Coverage of the Environment
- Third Place, C. Jayden Smith & Collin Breaux—”Contending with Coastal Erosion,” SC Times (Weeklies 11k-25K)
DIGITAL
- Home Page Layout
- First Place, San Clemente Times (Monthly Unique Visitors < 100K)
- News Photo
- First Place, Shawn Raymundo—Kurt Reinhold Protest, SC Times (Monthly Unique Visitors < 100K)
- Arts & Entertainment Coverage
- Second Place, Breeana Greenberg—“Music Preserves Wraps Up Music History Program,” DP Times (Monthly Unique Visitors < 100K)
