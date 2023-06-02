Norb Garrett

By PFM Publisher and Founder Norb Garrett

Let the celebrations begin!

Picket Fence Media has won 10 coveted California Journalism Awards from the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) for our editorial efforts in 2022, including our first-ever “General Excellence” award in print for Dana Point Times.

To be recognized as the best newspaper in California at its circulation level is an amazing accomplishment, and fitting that this is our 15th anniversary publishing the DP Times.

I’m also super proud of the diversity of awards we won for writing, photography, design and digital. Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh led the charge with three individual awards, Shawn Raymundo won two, and Breeana Greenberg, Collin Breaux and Jayden Smith each won one.

Huge congrats also go to freelance photographer Alan Gibby, who earned a well-deserved award for sports photography.

Congrats, too, to the rest of our editorial team who were equally instrumental in helping us earn these awards: Copy Editor Randy Youngman, Graphic Designer Chelsie Rex and Special Projects Art Director Jasmine Smith.

Here’s a complete list of our winning entries:

2022 CNPA California Journalism Awards

PRINT

DIGITAL