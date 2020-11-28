Publisher’s Letter: Full Speed Ahead: Local Elections Usher in New Voices

By Norb Garrett, owner and publisher of Picket Fence Media

As the nation (and world) await final, official resolution of the U.S. Presidential elections, locally the races have been determined, and a new face will assume a seat on the San Juan Capistrano City Council next month. All of us here at The Capistrano Dispatch and its parent company, Picket Fence Media, congratulate the incoming councilmember, Howard Hart, while also thanking John Alpay for his desire to serve our community and participate in the democratic process. Thanks, too, to outgoing councilmember Brian Maryott for his service to our community; we wish both men all the best and hope they’ll both continue to provide support and input to San Juan Capistrano and its residents.

The next couple of years will be important ones here in San Juan Capistrano, as the community continues to modernize its downtown footprint and development plan. As local businesses of all sizes, as well as schools, local government and our service industries, struggle to regain footing while the global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, the role of local government becomes even more important.

San Juan Capistrano’s city government has historically been a strong advocate for local businesses, and I’m certain that the incoming councilmember will continue in that tradition to help guide and advise city staff as we find our collective way through life in a pandemic coupled with heightened social and racial challenges.

We here at The Capistrano Dispatch remain committed to doing our part, as well, and look forward to supporting the community through the paper, Daily Dispatch e-newsletters, our website, social channels and specials such as the upcoming The Capistrano Dispatch “Best of San Juan Capistrano People’s Choice Horseshoe Awards.”

Congratulations again to all who participated in our local elections, and a special thanks to you, the voters, for playing your part to help shape our city’s future.