Quest Diagnostics Providing Antibody Tests

Staff report

Quest Diagnostics, which has been involved in coronavirus testing, recently announced people can purchase antibody tests for themselves online at getquesttest.com.

Quest Diagnostics has a lab in San Juan Capistrano that has been processing coronavirus tests and operates other locations throughout the country. The company has performed and reported results of approximately 1.12 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

“The new service broadens access to COVID-19 antibody testing in the United States. On April 21, Quest announced the launch of its COVID-19 antibody test service for health care providers to order on behalf of patients,” a news release said. “With QuestDirect, an individual can request the test and purchase it online. Each test request is reviewed and, if appropriate, an order for testing is issued by a licensed physician. Individuals have the opportunity to speak with a licensed physician about their results.”

Test results can show if people have been exposed to COVID-19 and developed antibodies, and are available on the patient portal MyQuest one to two days on average after a blood draw.

“After purchasing the service online, an individual will be prompted to schedule an appointment for a blood draw at one of the 2,200 patient service centers Quest Diagnostics operates around the United States,” the press release said. “For the safety of our patients and employees, individuals must not have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 10 days; wear a face mask; and pass a contact-less temperature check.”

Individuals with an active COVID-19 infection, including individuals with symptoms, should not use the test or visit a patient service center.