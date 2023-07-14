To bring faster internet services to the community, Rancho Mission Viejo recently announced a partnership with AT&T Connected Communities. Under the partnership, AT&T will add fiber internet capabilities to all of Rancho Mission Viejo homes.

Officials with the master-planned South Orange County community said the new agreement will facilitate residents’ ease and flexibility with staying connected to remote work, education, and social activities.

“Connectivity infrastructure is foundational to our community,” RMV Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Walker said in a media release. “It is the digital equivalent of our roads and outdoor walkways—and is another important amenity offering for our residents.”

Though RMV has always been one of Orange County’s 100% “fiber communities,” the area is “pleased to work” with AT&T to provide residents with the “latest and greatest technology and services,” Walker said.

All homes in the new Rienda village are built with what is called Whole Home Mesh WiFi, which enables high-speed connectivity in every room—as well as a host of home automation suites “designed to streamline day-to-day household management,” according to RMV’s announcement.

“AT&T has a dedicated Home Solutions Concierge who is solely responsible for supporting and assisting Ranch residents with getting the most of out of their fiber and wireless connectivity, as well as streamlining the home internet installation and activation process for new Ranch homeowners,” RMV continued in its announcement.

AT&T capabilities for RMV amenities will be upgraded in the coming months.

“The addition of AT&T Fiber is a testament to Rancho Mission Viejo’s commitment to create an environment where residents can thrive,” AT&T Fiber Sales and Distribution Vice President Caleb Deerinwater said. “High speed internet is the foundation of our modern digital world and AT&T is proud to play an integral role in Rancho Mission Viejo’s amenity rich lifestyle offering.”