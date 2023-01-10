By Collin Breaux

People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options.

Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.

Costs for the new homes start at $700,000 to the low $1 millions. The homes range in design, from Progressive Spanish to contemporary, with one- and four-bedroom options available.

“Homebuyers will find exceptional, high-quality homes at Dahlia at Rienda, in the renowned master-planned community of Rancho Mission Viejo,” said Richard Douglass, Southern California Division President of Trumark Homes, one of the designers. “Dahlia’s distinct, single-family homes feature spacious two-story floorplans and flex spaces to meet the needs of today’s new home buyer, including an incredible array of resort-style amenities and recreational experiences.”

Some of the homes are reserved for senior citizens—145 of them, to be specific. Those homes are exclusive to what RMV calls its Gavilán collection, which is tailored to people 55 years of age or older.

Gavilán amenities include clubhouses, pools, and spas. A new amenity opening this spring is called The Perch, which includes a pool, spa, outdoor dining patio, outdoor entertaining room equipped with soft seating and a fireplace, according to a news release.

“We’re very excited to provide more opportunities for homebuyers to own in Rienda and experience the unmatched lifestyle, community connectivity and social vibrancy found on The Ranch,” said Stephanie Walker, vice president of sales and marketing for Rancho Mission Viejo. “Rienda has experienced strong sales since opening last April, and that demand continues to grow, with especially strong interest in our Gavilán 55+ homes. So far, 19 homes have been sold in this newest phase.”

Rienda’s first phase of 671 homes was reported to be nearly 50% sold out, as of press time.

