Rancho Mission Viejo Coronavirus Cases Now Listed in Orange County Report

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Cornavirus cases for Rancho Mission Viejo, an unincorporated area in South Orange County, have now been listed in Orange County city case counts. The Ranch has five cases as of April 15, according to the latest county report.

Unincorporated areas with under 25,000 people are not listed by name in the Orange County reports if they have fewer than five cases. San Juan Capistrano has 22 cases, San Clemente has 43 and Dana Point has 12 as of the time of this posting.

Local officials had previously said that city-by-city case numbers might not reflect where transmission occurred or where individuals are being treated.

As of April 15, the county had 1,376 cumulative cases to date, 22 cumulative deaths, 104 current hospitalized cases and 45 cases currently in ICU. People ages 45-64 make up the biggest age range of cases, followed by people 65 and older. Men make up 53 percent of cases, while women make up 47%. Broken down by race and ethnicity, Asians make up 41% of cases, while whites and Hispanic or Latino make up 23% each.