Rancho Mission Viejo’s Red, White & Blue Bash held on July 1 drew an estimated crowd of 3,000 to 3,500 people to The Pavilion, the community’s open grassy field.

The Independence Day celebration was declared a “huge success” by Laura Pennington, director of RMV’s well-being program RanchLife.

“The Red, White and Blue Bash is The Ranch’s star-spangled event that brings neighbors and the community together to celebrate Independence Day,” Pennington said. “Attendees enjoyed family-friendly games, great music from a Beach Boys cover band, an Elton John tribute band, and a laser and LED light show.”

Families sat on the grass or in lawn chairs and watched their children run around during the event. Other people lined up at the food trucks on site if they got hungry.

“More than a dozen booths provided giveaways, games, and activities for people of all ages to enjoy, such as rowing challenges, corn hole toss games, and even a dodgeball game in the field,” Pennington said.

Residents were given event mementos, including complimentary glow-in-the-dark jewelry and red, white, and blue leis.





Rancho Mission Viejo’s annual Red, White & Blue Bash brought residents and community members together to celebrate Independence Day outdoors with music, food, and activities. Photos: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

As for transportation, attendees could either park around the pavilion or get shuttled in through RMV’s RanchRide service, which picked people up from Los Patrones Business Park and other community stops.

“This event started in 2016 as a casual backyard-style barbecue gathering the night before the resident-led Fourth of July Kids & Pets Parade to allow families to celebrate early and decorate their wagons, scooters, bicycles, and other wheels in preparation for the walking parade the next morning,” Pennington said of the event’s history.

The celebration grew from there and “officially became a concert-type event in 2018 as more elements were added,” Pennington continued.

The Red, White & Blue Bash is one of RMV’s biggest community events of the year.

“Overall feedback from residents was that this was one of their favorite events so far, with many returning year after year,” Pennington said. “Residents and guests have expressed their appreciation for this unique patriotic celebration.”

The LED light show is also a favorite part for the residents, Pennington added.

Clara Helm contributed to this story.