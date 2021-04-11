Rancho Mission Viejo Gives Back to Seniors with Fresh Produce

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Every month, Rancho Mission Viejo and Farmshare—the company that manages the community’s farms—put together bags of fresh, seasonal produce for seniors through the Age Well Senior Services program in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Generally, 15 to 20 bags are regular distributed around the second Wednesday of every month. The produce varies depending on what’s in season—the seniors may get lemons, cherry tomatoes, strawberries, or something else. Herbs or flower bundles are always included.

A portion of produce grown at farms in Rancho Mission Viejo—one of which is shown here—is regularly donated to seniors in Rancho Santa Margarita. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Mary Kale Wheaton, a community farmer with RMV and Farmshare, said the food is intended to be tasty and ready to eat for seniors.

“We make it a priority to donate,” Wheaton said. “It’s something we account for in our produce.”

Encouraging notes from Ranch residents are also sent out with the bags. Wheaton said the notes give the bags a personal touch.

The drop-offs help seniors who might not be able to always safely go out to get food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For (the seniors), they really enjoy the idea that this is local and we grow this in their backyard,” Wheaton said. “We really look forward to giving seniors a little taste of the farm.”

