After decades spent on the senior leadership team for Rancho Mission Viejo, Paul Johnson is retiring from his role as executive vice president for the company’s community development.

“I have been in the building industry and community development for 40-plus years, and I have been blessed and honored with a 30-year career at Rancho Mission Viejo,” Johnson said. “At the age of 70, now is the time for me to seek out the next journey, one which will be filled with more time with my family and grandchildren, traveling, and new hobbies and adventures.”

Tony Moiso, chairman and chief executive officer for RMV, said Johnson’s imprint on the area was “significant and meaningful.”

“He took to heart and implemented the wisdom of my grandmother, Daisy O’Neill, who noted, ‘Take care of the land and the land will take care of you,’ ” Moiso said. “We have all benefited from his dedication, creativity and vision and multi-faceted expertise. We are enormously grateful to Paul for his many contributions.”

Johnson, in turn, said it was his “great honor and privilege” to work with Moiso and other members of the RMV network.

“The collaborative esprit de corps I’ve enjoyed with my colleagues while also appreciating the privilege of working on one of the great land areas in the country is something I will always treasure,” Johnson said. “I am very proud of the communities we have created—in both the built and unbuilt environment—and it will be exciting to watch The Ranch continue to grow and prosper in the years to come.”

Johnson said his best creation was facilitating Ladera Ranch, a “best in class” community brought to life with the help of “a very talented team.”

“I must also mention the creation of the newest best-in-class intergenerational community of Rancho Mission Viejo and Ranch Camp in the Village of Rienda,” Johnson said. “Ranch Camp has established a new benchmark with an amenity to showcase the lifestyle at Rancho Mission Viejo and guide new home shoppers to their home purchase.”

Johnson said he “hopefully” can be remembered “as a caring and giving leader who has inspired those that I have touched to reach higher and become all that they can be.”