Rancho Mission Viejo Hosts Forum on Fostering Healthy Communities

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

As the master-planned area continues to emphasize well-being for residents and the community as a whole, Rancho Mission Viejo recently hosted a public discussion in partnership with the Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire about the impact home and community development has on people’s health.

“We were honored to be able to host this ULI event at Ranch Camp, our new amenity that prioritizes well-being with outdoor experiences, improves our quality of living, and brings the community together,” said Paul Johnson, executive vice president of community development for Rancho Mission Viejo, in a news release. “It’s crucial we continue to have conversations about how to enhance well-being for not only our residents on The Ranch but the Orange County community in general.”

The forum was the first event held at Ranch Camp, RMV’s latest amenity. Ranch Camp features an open-air fitness area, a swimming pool, and a visitor’s center. It is in the Rienda neighborhood.

Randall Lewis, a partner at Lewis Group of Companies, and Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki, co-chair of the Global Wellness Institute’s (GWI) Wellness Communities & Real Estate initiative, were among the speakers.

“Everyone in our industry needs to pay extra attention to building health, well-being, and sustainability into our residential communities. These factors are becoming more and more important to our customers,” Lewis said. “People are looking for more than shelter when they choose a place to live, and we believe health, well-being, sustainability, and a sense of community can greatly help the lives of our customers.”

Randall Lewis, a partner at Lewis Group of Companies, speaks during a public event in Rancho Mission Viejo about wellness and how communities can encourage well-being. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

