Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident

Staff report

For resident Caroline Leary, Rancho Mission Viejo is where she has three generations living—with 18 family members in total.

Leary moved to RMV from Laguna Hills several years ago. She built a new home in RMV, and eventually her daughter and son-in-law also moved out to RMV with her.

Leary was able to further convince her sister to move to Rancho Mission Viejo as well. Her sister now lives three doors down from her.

Having her family so close together is an “amazing” experience for Leary, who is 65 and lives in RMV’s 55-and-older Gavilan community.

“It’s the best thing ever,” she said.

The extended family includes her daughter’s and sister’s kids.

Leary said she was drawn to RMV because it is a new area and her new home wouldn’t require so much maintenance. Her old home in Laguna Hills got too expensive to maintain.

“When they have food trucks, we do the events,” Leary said. “We meet the whole family.”

Leary says she plans to stay in RMV the rest of her life.

