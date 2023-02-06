While Rancho Mission Viejo offers beautiful outdoor scenery and plenty of amenities for its residents, not being able to pull up Google Maps or social media on your phone because of the lack of available Wi-Fi in the area is a drawback.

Until now, that is.

RMV recently began offering “Ranch Wi-Fi,” its own branded free Wi-Fi service.

“Technology advancements on The Ranch are facilitating the ease and flexibility of remote work and the ability of residents to thrive professionally and personally,” a news release from RMV said.

“Residents of The Ranch benefit from the latest tech innovations, including fiber Internet to every home and ultra-fast WiFi at all amenities,” The Ranch continued in the announcement.

Ranch Wi-Fi is available in RMV’s amenity and common areas and will also soon be up at Sendero Marketplace—RMV’s retail area, which includes the Gelson’s shopping center. Residents do not need to sign up beforehand to use the service.

The widespread Wi-Fi will enable community members to “work, connect and stream from anywhere,” RMV said in the news release.

RMV residents reportedly ranked having reliable high-speed internet and living in a smart/high-tech community as important attributes when considering where to live in a 2020 study conducted by RVA Market Research and The Broadband Group. The study also noted that 22% of RMV residents primarily work from home.

RMV is also looking to enhance its existing RanchLife app, which enables residents to connect with each other and informs them about upcoming events and other community information, According to RMV, the enhancements include a premium mobile access feature that will enable residents to conveniently use their mobile device to open doors at all Ranch amenities.