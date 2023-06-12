Rancho Mission Viejo offers plenty of amenities for residents in the South Orange County planned community and the general public.

Among those services is RanchRide, a shuttle service that begins this year on June 24. RanchRide shuttles can transport residents to RMV community events and to certain nearby free and ticketed events, including the Music Under the Stars celebration being held at Mission San Juan Capistrano and the Doheny Surf & Art Festival in Dana Point.

RanchRide has been around since 2016. Though RMV residents can make special appointments to use a shuttle for private and special events, RanchRide is a public service in which anyone can participate.

“RanchRide was established to provide rides to special events and significant landmarks in South Orange County, reduce carbon footprint, and create more synergy and convenience for residents to make connections to local events, local businesses and with each other,” said Amaya Genaro, vice president of community services for Rancho Mission Viejo.

Proof of residency is not required to ride. RanchRide stop locations include the Los Patrones Summit at 28296 Airoso Street and The Pavilion at 2 Tierno Road.

“Private bookings can be made between the inquiring individual and RanchRide to determine if shuttles are available and minimum requirements for service miles and duration are met,” said Genaro.

The shuttles are also intended to reduce local traffic congestion and parking issues.

RanchRide shuttles in July and August will be available to transport people to the City of Dana Point’s summer concerts, the Festival of the Butterflies in Downtown San Juan Capistrano, and the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park.

Seats on certain shuttle rides to events are by reservation only, which can be made online at ranchride.net. A minimum of 30 riders is required, or the ride will be canceled. Riders will be notified 10 days prior to the event if minimum ridership is not met.

More information can be found at ranchride.net.