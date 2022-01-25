Rancho Mission Viejo Podcast Series Puts Spotlight on Well-Being

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured photo: Courtesy of PhotoMIX Company

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The master-planned community of Rancho Mission Viejo is emphasizing well-being lately, including through a new partnership with the Global Wellness Institute.

The South Orange County area is now turning to video podcasts—an increasingly popular method of communication and entertainment—to further bring peace of mind to the forefront.

RMV’s new video podcast series is called Flourish and features talks with experts about health and quality of life, including from the Global Wellness Institute. In addition to physical and mental well-being, the conversations will also cover finances and technology.

“Well-being is at the forefront of everything we do here on The Ranch, and Flourish is a first-of-its-kind look at how wellness can be better understood and experienced on The Ranch,” said Amaya Genaro, vice president of community services of Rancho Mission Viejo, through a news release. “We not only explore the different aspects of well-being as it relates directly to life on The Ranch, but also explore advice and expert tips that carry into all aspects of one’s life and to making it the happiest and healthiest it can be.”

Season One will have seven episodes, two of which can be currently viewed by signing up for the Village of Rienda interest list at flourishranchomissionviejo.com. A third episode will premiere in early February, with the remaining episodes throughout the year.

“Reflecting on the opportunity to share my thousand-day journey deconstructing courage as part of the Flourish series was a joy,” said Ryan Berman, who discusses courage in one of the episodes. “My hope is this conversation inspires others to not simply embody or embrace change, but to have the courage to create the change they aspire to see in themselves or their world.”

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

