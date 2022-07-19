Rancho Mission Viejo Prepares for Even More New Homes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo—an unincorporated community in South Orange County—recently announced that three neighborhood builders will facilitate the construction of 279 homes for the next phase of development in the Village of Rienda.

Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes will oversee the building of four new neighborhoods: Botanica, Dahlia, Haven and Pearl. Botanica and Dahlia will feature two-story, single-family homes, while Haven and Pearl will offer single-story and two-story homes for people 55 years of age and older.

“Due to the huge demand for homes at the Village of Rienda, we have accelerated our building plans and are very excited to announce the neighborhood builders for our next phase,” said Paul Johnson, executive vice president of community development for RMV. “Our first phase, which opened in April, is selling at a fast rate, and interest remains very strong. Homebuyers are eagerly responding to the opportunity to buy in this new village and experience the unmatched quality of life found at The Ranch, and our next phase will help meet that demand.”

The Village of Rienda in Rancho Mission Viejo is expected to offer more homes for sale this year, some of which will be exclusively for people 55 years of age and older. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

Homes in the next phase will mimic progressive Spanish, farmhouse and contemporary designs with a variety of floorplans ranging from one bedroom to four bedrooms and one to three bathrooms, said Stephanie Walker, vice president of marketing for RMV.

Haven and Pearl will be under RMV’s Gavilán brand, which is tailored toward the 55-and-over crowd.

“Gavilán residents enjoy the perfect balance of entertainment and privacy with Gavilán-exclusive amenities and programs that are open only to those who reside in The Ranch’s 55+ neighborhoods,” Walker said in an email. “However, Gavilán residents also have access to all amenities throughout The Ranch, including clubhouses, pools, spas, parks and open-air retreats, and an extensive list of programs and events.”

The Perch—a new amenity in Rienda exclusively for Gavilán residents—will include a pool, spa, outdoor dining patio and an outdoor open-air entertaining room.

“The community’s remarkable location, in addition to bright, open floorplans, thoughtful design details and a focus on sustainability, make for a winning combination to meet the needs of the most discerning 55+ homebuyer,” said Lennar California Coastal Division President Jeremy Parness.

Walker further addressed specific details when it comes to ongoing Rienda home sales.

“Sales have begun for the first phase of the Village of Rienda, and, so far, 179 homes have been sold, with first move-ins expected this month,” Walker said. “The first phase will include a total of 671 homes in seven neighborhoods.”

When asked about criticism from some South Orange County residents that RMV contributes to excessive local development and traffic congestion, Walker said transportation and traffic planning are an integral part of the community design process in order to support community and resident needs and minimize impact.

“During the master planning process, we conducted a comprehensive traffic study to ensure roadways would support the new neighborhoods in Rienda,” Walker said.

As for the upcoming new homes, Richard Douglass—Southern California Division President for Trumark Homes—said Dahlia will be Trumark’s first neighborhood in RMV.

“We are excited to offer homebuyers this distinct collection of high-quality, single-family homes featuring spacious two-story floorplans and flex spaces, integrating the amenities and flexibility homebuyers value most,” Douglass said.

Prospective new homebuyers thinking about moving into RMV can join the community’s interest list at ranchomissionviejo.com/homes.

Sales for the 279 new homes are expected to begin in late 2022, according to Walker.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

