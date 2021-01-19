Rancho Mission Viejo Resident Opens Boutique Shop Close to Home

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | @collin_breaux

Olivia’s Closet Boutique started as a home-based venture in 2007, and from there, founder and owner Doni Orsini gradually established a following as she worked charity events and trunk shows throughout Southern California.

Come November 2020, Orsini opened a brick-and-mortar shop at Sendero Marketplace in Rancho Mission Viejo—a community she calls home. The November opening was, in her words, “just in time for the holiday rush.”

“Olivia’s Closet Boutique prides itself on up-to-date affordable women’s clothing and accessories for all ages,” Orsini said. “A wide variety of home and gift items are also a big part of the boutique. Gift wrapping is always complimentary.”

Olivia’s Closet Boutique in Rancho Mission Viejo offers a variety of women’s clothing. Photo: Carlie Boschetti.

Another location previously opened in Rancho Santa Margarita in 2010. Orsini said it was exciting to bring a second location to the “beautiful neighborhood” in which she lives.

“I really felt there was a need for a local friendly neighborhood boutique. I call it the perfect ‘go-to’ when you’re in a pinch for a cute outfit or a quick gift,” Orsini said. “It beats trekking to the mall, and with the complimentary gift wrap, it’s definitely the perfect ‘all in one’ stop!”

Store hours for the RMV location are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. The business can be reached by phone at 949.276.2828.

