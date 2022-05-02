Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park Adds Clint Black Concert for July

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured photo: Courtesy of The OutPost

Staff report

More live country music is coming to the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano this summer.

Clint Black—known for “Killin’ Time” and other hit songs—will perform at The OutPost on Sunday, July 10. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at sanjuanoutpost.com and eventbrite.com.

General admission tickets are $39.50 and limited-capacity Golden Circle tickets are $65. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. The opportunity for pre-sale tickets can be accessed by signing up for emails at sanjuanoutpost.com.

The RMV Riding Park is located at 30753 Avenida La Pata, off Ortega Highway. The park will also host MissionFest on June 4.

