Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Raises Money for Orange County Charities

Staff report

More than $150,000 was raised for local charities from the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, which took place in August.

Those funds will go toward the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, CHOC Children’s at Mission Hospital and Boys and Girls Club of Capistrano Valley. The RMV Rodeo generally contributes funding to local charities.

Both days of this year’s rodeo were reportedly sold out. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was an especially exciting year for the RMV Rodeo as we celebrated 20 years of Rodeo fun and history, and an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for three organizations that are making a remarkable difference in our community,” Tony Moiso, chairman and chief executive officer of Rancho Mission Viejo, said in a news release. “We are proud to donate all of the proceeds from this year’s Rodeo thanks to the amazing Rancho Mission Viejo community, our dedicated sponsors and the incredibly talented athletes who competed throughout the weekend. They are the ones who made this possible.”

The Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo has raised more than $2.6 million in total proceeds throughout its 20-year history. It is considered one of the most successful philanthropic events for Rancho Mission Viejo.

