Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo Returns This Year

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

After not happening in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo will finally return this year on Aug. 27 and 28.

The event—an annual tradition at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, off Ortega Highway—will celebrate 20 years of competitive riding and community celebrations come late August. Similar to years past, the top 30 Rodeo contestants will compete for a purse totaling more than $300,000, a news release announced.

As part of another long-standing tradition, all proceeds from the event will again benefit local charities—including the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center and CHOC at Mission Hospital.

Steer wrestling and other rodeo competitions will be back at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park when the Rancho Mission Viejo returns this year following a two-year hiatus. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

The last Rodeo was held in 2019.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to welcome residents and visitors back in-person to experience the annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo,” Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Moiso said in the news release. “We invite you to celebrate 20 years of history, excellence, and passion as we carry on the tradition with our annual Rodeo. To date, this special event has raised an incredible amount of funds for local charities, and we look forward to continuing to give back to our wonderful community.”

The 2022 Rodeo will feature seven events including bull riding, bareback riding and roping competitions.

A post-Rodeo concert will be held by country singer Daisy Sellas on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the vendor area.

“This year, the Rodeo will feature a wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and more – providing the public with a distinctly unique opportunity to try on Western-themed apparel and enjoy gourmet food,” the news release said. “For the little cowgirls and cowboys, there will be a variety of activities such as a trackless train, jump house, face painting and more.”

Gates open on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 11:30 a.m. Visit rmvrodeo.com for tickets and more information.

The first Rodeo was held in 2001.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

