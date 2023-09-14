The Alzheimer’s Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Rancho Mission Viejo this month, when the national organization is looking for South Orange County’s ongoing support in raising funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

This year’s event on Sept. 30 at the Sendero Field Park in RMV will feature live music and festivities starting at 8 a.m. The roughly 1.4-mile Walk to End Alzheimer’s will occur immediately after a Walk Ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

While there is no fee to register to walk, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to fundraise for the event, with all monies going toward the advancement of research on the disease’s prevention and treatment, as well as the hopeful identification of a cure.

Participants can set personal fundraising goals to earn rewards such as T-shirts and sweaters. For instance, those who achieve a fundraising minimum of $100 will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.

Those with children interested in participating can also register them for the walk. Strollers are allowed for the walk, and well-behaved dogs are also welcome to accompany their owners, but must be leashed.

Each registered participant will also receive a Promise Garden flower—either in blue, purple, yellow or orange, with each one representing one’s connection to the disease. A blue flower is for those who are living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, while purple is for someone who lost a loved one to the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also seeking volunteers who are interested in helping the nonprofit with the set up and clean up of the event, as well as assisting with registration and the Promise Garden.

Parking for the event is located at the Reata Events Center, at 28632 Ortega Highway, Rancho Mission Viejo. More information about registering and donating for the walk can be found at act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=16423