Rancho Mission Viejo Turkey Trot Allows Runners to Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories

Featured image: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

By Collin Breaux

Generally, on Thanksgiving, the last thing people want to do is go for a run or walk.

That won’t be the case in Rancho Mission Viejo, though, during the community’s annual Turkey Trot on the Ranch.

The event will happen as usual on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. In addition to a 5K and Little Gobbler’s 1K Run (the latter geared toward younger participants), there will also be a 10K.

“We are very excited for this year’s Turkey Trot on The Ranch,” RMV Vice President of Community Services Amaya Genaro said. “We have gotten great responses so far on the 10K, with many people already signed up. As with past runs, we’ll continue to see more people sign up for all three races over the next few weeks.”

The 10K will include the new extension to the Ranch’s Class I bikeway trail that “celebrates the scenic pathways between the villages of Sendero and Esencia, as well as the newest Village of Rienda,” Genaro added.

“The Turkey Trot on The Ranch has become a family tradition, and residents voted to keep the race on Thanksgiving Day so they can continue to share this experience with family and friends,” Genaro said. “It is also an outward expression of many of The Ranch’s wellness attributes that include prioritizing an active lifestyle and connecting neighbors to one another and to the great outdoors, all while celebrating the beauty of the land.”

Over the years, the Turkey Trot has raised almost $100,000 for programs that help educate the public about The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Additionally, funds raised have helped support The Nature Reserve’s school programs, which reach 4,500 students.

“Much more than a variety of races, this special event brings people together and gets everyone into the holiday spirit with an opportunity to give back,” Genaro said.

Registration costs are $45 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K and $15 for the 1K. Start times for the races vary, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To sign up or for more information, visit turkeytrotontheranch.com.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

