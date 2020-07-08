Reata Glen Certified as a Great Place to Work

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Reata Glen, a retirement community in Rancho Mission Viejo, has been certified by the Great Place to Work Institute based on the results of a recent employee survey.

The Great Place to Work Institute is an independent research and consulting firm. Certification for Reata Glen included a survey in April during the COVID-19 pandemic of more than 160 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience., according to a press release.

Cited factors included employee pride in Reata Glen’s impact on the community and feeling that their work was important, and feeling that their work has special meaning. Reata Glen reportedly had to meet the threshold in each category to become certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” Reata Glen Executive Director Suzanne Nasraty said. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that Reata Glen was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture we nurture as part of our core STAR values. The community was rated by 94 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

Dr. Jacquelyn Kung with Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate, Activated Insights, said they applaud Reata Glen for seeking certification and releasing its employee feedback.

“These ratings measure Reata Glen’s capacity to earn the trust of its employees and create a great workplace for high performance,” Kung said.