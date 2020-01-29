Reata Glen Helps Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano

Reata Glen donated $1,000 to local nonprofit Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano during a ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The money will be used to help support local first-generation students through tuition-free college access programming, according to a press release.

“We’re proud to team up with Breakthrough San Juan Capistrano to provide assistance that will further support area students advance their education,” Suzanne Nasraty, executive director of Reata Glen, said. “Orange County is a community that stands and works together to help one another. We’re proud to call San Juan Capistrano home, to serve older adults and to help enrich the lives of people of all ages.”

The Reata Glen community was awarded the money after their team members won a challenge among six California-based retirement communities, the press release said.