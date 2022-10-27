Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

The San Juan Capistrano Library is still closed as part of a “tenant enhancement” undertaken by OC Public Libraries.

The local branch—located at 31495 El Camino Real, near Capistrano Union High School—has been closed since December 2021.

“The project scope includes upgraded cabling, improved energy efficiencies, new lighting, paint, carpet, furniture and shelving,” said David Lopez, marketing and communications librarian with OC Public Libraries.

The goal of the enhancement is to “reimagine the existing space to ensure the facility is compliant and accessible to all, to maximize usable space for the public to study, read and attend programs and to create a modern, inviting space where people can gather to build community,” Lopez also said.

Mindful of the legacy of architect Michael Graves—who had a hand in bringing the building to life—and the importance of the facility to the public, the library and architect consulted with the Graves Design Firm prior to the start of construction.

“There is no current date for reopening, but we hope the project will be complete and ready for the public to enjoy in early 2023,” Lopez said. “While the library is closed, patrons may visit the nearby Aliso Viejo, Dana Point or San Clemente Libraries. A full list of libraries can be found at ocpl.org/libraries and daily programming can be found at ocpl.org/events.”

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

