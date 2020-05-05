Rep. Levin Congratulates Military Academy Student Appointments

Staff report

Rep. Mike Levin (D-49th District) recently congratulated 10 students from the district who received official appointments from the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine Academies.

“Receiving an offer of appointment to one of these elite educational institutions is no easy feat, and I am honored to extend my utmost congratulations to 10 spectacular students from California’s 49th district,” Levin said in a press release. “America’s Armed Forces are made up of the bravest and brightest young men and women who answer the call of service to defend our great nation. Each of these student’s hard work and dedication shone brightly through their resumes and applications, and I am both proud and confident to nominate these future leaders of America.”

The following students were nominated by Levin and selected by each respective academy as part of their 2024 class:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nicole Dixson, La Costa Canyon High School, Carlsbad

Jacob Miller, Rancho Bernardo High School, San Diego

Jonathan Boranian, St. Margarets Episcopal School, San Juan Capistrano

Aidan Auci, Rancho Santa Margarita High School, Rancho Santa Margarita

U.S. Naval Academy

Jezneel Yusi, El Camino High School, Oceanside

Maxwell Wilson, Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego

Hayden Kahn, San Clemente High School, San Clemente

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Lucas Pattinson, San Juan Hills High School, San Juan Capistrano

Mackenzie Karnig, Carlsbad High School, Carlsbad

Maxwell Wilson, Cathedral Catholic High School, San Diego

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jacob Birst, Vista High School, Vista

Levin can nominate up to 10 individuals each year for each vacant academy slot allotted to the district.