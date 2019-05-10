Rep. Levin Requests Audit of TCA

Staff

U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) sent a letter to California State Controller Betty Yee to request that her office audit the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) finances, according to a press release from Levin’s office.

The audit is in response to a story the Los Angeles Times published on March 11 concerning the TCA board’s alleged mismanagement of public funds while working to advance the toll road extension project.

“It is critical that the State of California investigate these allegations given TCA’s status as a state-authorized joint powers authority and recipient of funds under the State Transportation Improvement Program and State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP),” wrote Rep. Levin.

Levin has voiced strong opposition to any proposed toll road extension through South Orange County communities. Last month, Representatives Levin and Harley Rouda (D-CA) wrote to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) expressing strong opposition to the TCA’s proposal to extend its toll road network in South Orange County.