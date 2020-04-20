Rep. Levin’s Constituent of the Month Working on Coronavirus Testing

Staff report

One of the founders of a regional company working to develop rapid coronavirus testing is being recognized in Congress for the company’s efforts.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) recently honored Tej Patel as the Constituent of the Month for April. Patel helped found the medical diagnostic company Fluxergy with fellow engineers Ryan Revilla and Jonathan Tu in 2013.

“Tej saw a deficiency in the turn-around of testing for COVID-19, and knew there was a better way to address testing in the most efficient way possible. Many tests sent to outside labs range from days to weeks for a patient to receive their results,” Levin said in a press release.

“Fluxergy’s on-site test for COVID-19 requires a very small sample, typically a nasal swab,” Levin continued in the release. “This swab is mixed with a reagent solution, loaded onto the Fluxergy card and inserted into the Fluxergy Analyzer that produces results in under an hour.”

Levin further said the Fluxergy development can help save lives.

Fluxergy is based in Irvine and reportedly worked in collaboration with UC San Diego Health to create the testing system, the press release said.

Nominations for the 49th District Constituent of the Month can be made online at mikelevin.house.gov.