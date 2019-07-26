The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo Hosts Community Service Hours Project

By Haley Chi-Sing

The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo will hold a Summer Community Service Hours project for students to complete their school-required service hours next month.

The Community Service Project varies in activities and tasks. According to Reserve Executive Director Laura Coley Eisenburg, the jobs vary on what is needed to be done at the Reserve’s headquarters.

The community service tasks generally entail maintenance projects, including weeding, tree trimming and making paths, to name a few. Students can also complete projects off the Reserve’s headquarters if any maintenance is needed.

The upcoming Community Service event is the last one for the summer, according to Eisenburg. The project was an ongoing event throughout the summer for students looking to complete their school community hours.

The volunteer project is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 9-11 a.m. at the Reserve’s headquarters, located at 28811 Ortega Highway.

Space is limited, so students wishing to participate need to RSVP by Friday, Aug. 2. Head to RMVReserve.com for additional information and to register.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that Laura Eisenberg provided the comments and information regarding the event.