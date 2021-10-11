Resident, Deputies Receive Awards for Apprehending Suspect

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

San Juan Capistrano resident Roy Heine and three San Juan deputies who helped him were recently given awards for apprehending a suspect who had allegedly attacked an elderly woman.

Heine and 54 members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were recognized by the Orange County Sheriff’s Advisory Council on Sept. 30 “for heroic acts and exemplary service” at the 33rd annual Medal of Valor.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes personally recognized Heine with a Sheriff’s Medal of Courage, which the three deputies also received.

“Thirty-one medals for Lifesaving were awarded, along with 14 medals of Merit and nine medals of Courage,” a news release from OCSD said. “K-9 Rosco also received the Canine Medal of Merit for his work apprehending a knife-wielding suspect.”

