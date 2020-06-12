Restaurant Roundup: What’s Open for Dine-In?

Compiled by staff

With restaurants now allowed to have dine-in service with health-minded modifications, The Capistrano Dispatch has compiled a list of some San Juan Capistrano restaurants that are open, enabling people to sit down for a meal after being cooped up during the stay-at-home orders. This list is by no means comprehensive, and is based on firsthand observations and social media posts by restaurants. If you’re offering dine-in service or have just reopened, email City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com to be included. This information is subject to change as conditions develop. Before you go, call the restaurants listed for details, and check websites for days and hours.

Five Vines Wine Bar

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, fivevineswinebar.com, 949.800.9145

The popular downtown wine bar has reopened dine-in service, though tables are limited, so call for a reservation. They also still have delivery and curbside pickup. Live music has returned to Five Vines, and craft beers are available.

Hennessey’s Tavern

31761 Camino Capistrano, hennesseystavern.com, 949.441.4777

Located in the heart of town near Mission San Juan Capistrano, Hennessey’s Tavern has reopened for dine-in service. Takeout service and DoorDash orders are also still available.

Ricardo’s Place

32082 Camino Capistrano, ricardosplacesjc.com, 949.493.4941

Ricardo’s Place has reopened for in-person dining, delivery and takeout, in accordance with state guidelines.

Trevor’s at the Tracks

26701 Verdugo Street, trevorsatthetracks.com, 949.493.9593

Trevor’s is also open for dine-in service, and like other restaurants has modified some aspects in accordance with health guidelines. Employees are given health screenings and wear masks, the restaurant enforces social distancing, and menus are disposable. The outdoor patio offers plenty of space.