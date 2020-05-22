Retail Roundup: What’s Open?

Compiled by staff

With retail shops now allowed to reopen with modifications and restrictions under the state’s Stage 2 reopening plan, The Capistrano Dispatch compiled a list of the area’s retailers that are open for delivery and pickup services. Dispatch staff is asking for any other retail shops to reach out, letting us know you’re open so we can add to the list. Please contact City Editor Collin Breaux at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com or Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for inclusion. This information is subject to change during the pandemic.

American Horse Products

31896 Plaza Dr., Suite C4, San Juan Capistrano, americanhorseproducts.com, 949.248.5300

For the equestrians out there staying busy during the quarantine, place a curbside pickup order for feed or gear.

Armstrong Garden Centers

32382 Del Obispo Street, Suite D, San Juan Capistrano, armstronggarden.com, 949.661.6666

In-store shopping is open, but there are safety protocols including requiring masks and social distancing.

Mission Store, Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Hwy, #2601, San Juan Capistrano, missionsjc.com/store, 949.234.1318

Shop at the store from home. Sale proceeds help to support and protect Mission San Juan Capistrano. Along with curbside pickup, they can help you with shipping purchases. Email Front Line Manager Sonia Martinez at smartinez@missionsjc.com for questions.

Mother Earth Flowers

32158 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, motherearthflorist.com, 949.493.4400

Order online from a variety of flower arrangements. They have a no-contact table for pickup orders and can also deliver to loved ones.

OC Skinlab

31899 Del Obispo St., Suite 130, San Juan Capistrano, ocskinlab.com, 949.359.6400

As the sun comes out, OC Skinlab has sunscreen and skincare available for curbside pick-up.

Plaza Del Obispo

Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano

Click here to see what shops are open and where they’re at.

SoCal Surf Shop

801 Avenida Talega, Suite #104, San Clemente, socalsurfshop.com, 949.388.7663

If you’re tired of being cooped up in the house and want to go skateboarding around the neighborhood or surfing in the water (while practicing safety protocols), order online or over the phone from this San Clemente surf shop. They have skateboards, surfboards, footwear and all sorts of other items perfect for the Southern California lifestyle.

Wildfire Mercantile

26850 Ortega Hwy K, San Juan Capistrano, wildfiremercantile.net, 949.240.6770

Get your Western wear on. They are open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. by private appointment. They have boots and other clothing available.

Woody Hut

34493 Golden Lantern St., Dana Point, thewoodyhut.com, 949.443.1072

This retail shop in Dana Point Harbor offers surf-themed apparel and pandemic-related items. They have hand sanitizer mist with coconut or pineapple scents, masks, dresses and kimonos. Contact the store to set up a shopping appointment.