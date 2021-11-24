Riding Park Hosts Upcoming Show Jumping Qualifier

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured photo: A regional qualifier for teams to enter a show jumping competition in Spain next year will be held at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in May. Photo: Fédération Equestre

For the first time ever, the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA will be held on the U.S. West Coast—specifically, at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano.

The event is scheduled for May 10-15 in 2022 and serves as an opportunity for teams from North/Central America and the Caribbean to earn points toward qualification for the annual final competition held in Barcelona, Spain in late September, a news release said.

“We’ve wanted to have another international event at the riding park,” said Hillary Ridland, CEO for The Ridland Group, the park’s current operators. “It will be an amazing thing for San Juan Capistrano and the horse industry in California.”

The Jumping Nations series has been on a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup series was last held in 2020 in Wellington, Florida, the news release stated. It is the only series qualifier held on U.S. soil.

The event is expected to have an economic benefit for the area, Ridland said. Additionally, local young equestrians could also get a chance to see some of their icons up close, she added.

