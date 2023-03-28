Come Mother’s Day, San Juan Capistrano will play host to a big regional equestrian show that will have implications for a subsequent international competition.

The Longines Fédération Équestre Internationale Nations Jumping Cup USA will be held at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, off Ortega Highway, on May 14. The event is a horse jumping event for the FEI and serves as a qualifier for an international competition to be held in Barcelona, Spain, this September.

The event is the only Nations Cup series qualifier that will be held in the U.S., according to a news release. The event was scheduled to happen at the riding park in May 2022, but it was canceled due to a horse viral outbreak.

“The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park is proud to host the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA,” the news release said. “This international event combines a weeklong equestrian competition May 10-14 with a 3-day VIP social event May 12-14.”

Competing under the US Equestrian team banner are Karl Cook from Rancho Santa Fe, California; Nick Dello Joio from Wellington, Florida; Lillie Keenan from New York, New York; Laura Kraut from Royal Palm Beach, Florida; and McLain Ward from Brewster, New York.

The top four riders will go on to represent the U.S. during the global showdown in Barcelona.

The team will be led by coach Robert Ridland, who also manages the riding park along with his wife, Hillary Ridland, through Blenheim Facility Management.

Other regional qualifiers will be held in Europe and the Middle East.